Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah pretend to be socialists: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa claimed that leader of opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar are involved in a struggle to grab power but pretend to be socialists.Eshwarappa told media persons on Tuesday that although Siddaramaiah claims to be a socialist, he planned to celebrate his birthday in a mega event, terming that it was done by fans. Not against birthday, he questioned the need to spend more than 75 crore for birthday, and alleged that in the name of his fans, Siddaramaiah is trying to gain mileage.

Regarding KPCC chief DK Shivakumar he alleged that the latter had claimed to follow the principles of Kuvempu by taking all communities together, but last Monday, he took part in a programme of a particular community.

“Definitely he will contest elections from a place which is Muslim-dominated. Otherwise, Hindus would ensure Siddaramaiah’s defeat as he has betrayed them,” alleged Eshwarappa on Siddaramaiah hunting for other constituencies to contest. Reacting to the backlash on GST hike, he said that CMs of both Jharkhand and Rajasthan have failed to oppose the issue in the GST meeting and are now criticising the government.

