39.59 per cent students pass SSLC supplementary exams in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh announced SSLC supplementary exam results and said that as many as 37,479 students that is 39.59% have passed the exams among 94669 students who had registered. In 2020-21 55.55% students had passed and in 2019-2052.28% students had passed.

Results are at https://karresults.nic.in or https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/sslcsuppexamresults2022. The results will also be forwarded to the students' registered mobile numbers on Thursday after 12pm. The schools will declare the results after 1pm by availing them at https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in through their respective school login ids of kseeb. The marks sheets and temporary marks cards of students can also be availed by respective schools in the same way and given to students.

Girls have faired well than boys. Among 31292 girls, 43.89 %(13734) girls have passed, and among 63377 boys who had registered 37.47% have passed (23745).

37.99% (17446) students of 5717 government schools, 41.46% (10964) students of 3420 aided schools, 40.68% (9069) students of 6203 unaided schools have passed.

Students of rural area have faired well than urban area. 41.27% (18589) students of rural areas have passed and 38.07% (18890) students of urban areas have passed.

39.1% students of Kannada medium, 39.27% students of English medium, 43.90% Urdu medium, 50.69% students of Marathi medium, 34% students of Telugu medium, 34.04% Tamil medium, 30% Hindi medium students have passed.

The supplementary exams were held between 27 June to 4 July at 423 centres. And the valuation was held between 10 July to 15 July by 6007 evaluators in 28 evaluation centres.

Students can apply via https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in for their scanned copies of answer scripts from 22 July to 26 July (those who do not have debit card can pay fees via bank challan till 27 July), re-counting (for those who have applied for scanned copies) from 25 July to 31 July, re-valuation from 25 July to 31 July (those who do not have debit card can pay fees via bank challan 1 August). For any clarifications, students can contact: 080-23310075/23310076/23349434/23445579

