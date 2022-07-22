Ex-Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s comments land Congress in a spot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Congress leaders and workers across India hit the streets in protests against the alleged misuse of Central agencies, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s comments about his party leaders “making enough for three to four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi”, landed the party in an embarrassing spot.

Addressing party workers during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning AICC president Sonia Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case, the senior Congress leader said, ‘’We have made enough for three to four generations in the name of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Now we have to be ready to make some sacrifices.”

BJP: Remark vindicates belief of exploitation

The former Speaker went on to say that “if you (Congressmen) are not ready for this small sacrifice, there will be worms in the rice you eat.”The former Speaker made the shocking remarks at a rally attended by state Congress president D K Shivakumar, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and M Veerappa Moily, and a large number of party leaders and workers.

The ruling BJP leaders were quick to hit out by terming Congress as the party of corrupt leaders, and pointing out that Kumar’s statement only vindicated their belief that the Congress party had exploited the country over decades for their own benefit. “I congratulate Ramesh Kumar for speaking the truth. His remarks show to what extent Congress leaders looted the country, and now they have admitted to their crime,” said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

“If they talk about 40 per cent corruption, they will be referring to corruption by Congress leaders,” he said, referring to the Contractors Association allegations about 40 per cent corruption in the state administration. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa took a jibe at Ramesh Kumar saying they are very happy that Congress leaders have admitted that they have made enough for three to four generations.

The BJP state unit took to social media to slam Congress, saying Ramesh Kumar’s comments exposed the party’s true colours at a time when it was preparing for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Trying their best to fight the embarrassment, a few Congress leaders reacted to Kumar’s statements, terming them as his “personal remarks”.

Meanwhile, two cars were set ablaze during the protests at different places in Bengaluru by Youth Congress workers. One car was torched at Nehru Circle in Seshadripuram while the other was near the ED office in Shantinagar in Wilson Garden area. The cars were driven to both the spots from elsewhere and torched at the protest venues. The police are checking on the ownership details of the cars and will register a case against them. Meanwhile, traffic was thrown out of gear near Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, K R Road and other connecting roads.

