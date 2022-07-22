Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah won’t contest from Kolar: K Sudhakar

Lashing out at former Speaker Ramesh Kumar he said that Uthara Kumar (Ramesh Kumar) and a few other leaders had approached him to contest from Kolar.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar along with other leaders light lamps during a meeting in Doddaballapur on Thursday

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: With the clamour growing for Opposition leader Siddaramaiah to contest 2023 Assembly polls from Kolar, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Siddaramaiah will not contest from the Kolar.  

Speaking at preliminary meeting over CM Basavaraj Bommai’s government completing a year in Doddaballapur, he said that he had closely watched Siddaramaiah for several years, and can anticipate his plans.

Lashing out at former Speaker Ramesh Kumar he said that Uthara Kumar (Ramesh Kumar) and a few other leaders had approached him to contest from Kolar. The intention, he said, was to protect themselves and let Siddaramaiah take the heat when all the Congress leaders would face a drubbing.

Sudhakar said that Varthur R Prakash, having clout in all villages of Kolar Assembly segment, will win from BJP with a good margin. District Minister Munirathina in his speech said for the first time in Kolar and in all the assembly segment of the district, the party will win.

Munirathina announces Sampangi as KGF candidate
Chaos prevailed in Bethamangala when Munirathina declared Sampangi will win from KGF Assemby segment with a good margin and announced him as the candidate. KGF city unit president Kamalanathan appealed the minister should review the ground reality in KGF where the party has been divided due to Sampangi. A miffed Munirathina asked Kamalanathan not to speak like a Congress leader.

