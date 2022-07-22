‘Wartime BJP’ ropes in pracharaks for battle Karnataka 2023

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka elections draw close, the ruling BJP is intensifying preparations for the battle of 2023, carefully organising poll strategies on the political chessboard. A series of meetings is being held, and more effective performers are being brought in with the intervention of National General Secretaries BL Santhosh and Arun Singh.In 2013, the BJP was crushed to third place because of serious organisational lapses, and is not prepared to repeat them.

State BJP General Secretary (Org) GV Rajesh, who was pracharak in Mysuru and Tumakuru, takes the place of another pracharak, Arun Kumar. Pracharaks are unmarried full-time workers of the RSS, who serve the BJP.Sources said this will be the first in a series of appointments to key party positions. The other big change will be a new party president in place of Nalin Kumar Kateel, whose term comes to a close in August.

There is a strong indication that there will be a new president and team of office-bearers soon.

The clear frontrunners for president are Shobha Karandlaje, CT Ravi and Sunil Kumar, in that order. As CM Bommai heads to Delhi for three days, there is talk of an imminent cabinet reshuffle and organizational revamp, which are expected to be discussed during his visit.

While Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s advantage is that she is a Vokkaliga acceptable to both the Santhosh and Yediyurappa camps, National General Secretary CT Ravi is also a Vokkaliga and is close to the Santhosh camp, Power Minister Sunil Kumar comes from the backward Poojary community and is a non-controversial committed leader. G V Rajesh (32) a full-time RSS pracharak like BL Santhosh and Arun Kumar, hails from Dakshina Kannada. BY Vijayendra is likely to be brought in as General Secretary and the previous team of general secretaries and other office-bearers is likely to change.

