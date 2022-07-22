Home States Karnataka

Water in every tap in Gadag, tops Jal Jeevan Mission charts

Gadag has bagged the top spot in the state in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), followed by Dharwad, Mandya, and Dakshina Kannada district.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:58 AM

An old woman from Shirahatti fills water

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag has bagged the top spot in the state in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), followed by Dharwad, Mandya, and Dakshina Kannada district.The success of the project has been attributed to the immense support from villagers to the Implementation Supporting Agency (ISA). While Gadag district achieved 97.84 per cent implementation of the JJM project, Dharwad saw 95.37 per cent, Mandya 77.55 per cent, Dakshina Kannada 75.86 per cent, and Koppal 75.66 percent.

Ameer Nayak, panchayat development officer from Abbigeri said: “Some villagers opposed the project but later they were persuaded. Now, almost all households have water connections, and we will complete the work by this weekend”.

Anand, executive engineer of JJM project, said: “We thank the villagers, GP staff, PDOs and ISA team. We would have completed 100 per cent work but as Ron and Shirahatti taluk are bigger, it is taking time”. Belagavi, Gadag, Hubbali or Dharwad region was chosen for Jaljeevan Mission in Phase-1. When I was DC Rural earlier, 800 villages were already surveyed. Now in all these regions, tender process will begin soon, said K Srinivas Bengaluru Urban DC.

