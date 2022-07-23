Bengaluru records second-highest pass percentage in CBSE

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has registered the second highest pass percentage in the region-wise category in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examination results which were announced on Friday. Bengaluru secured the second place in the country for both Class 10 and 12. Thiruvananthapuram topped the region-wise category in the country.

CBSE regions are divided into 16 parts with Bengaluru region covering entire Karnataka. According to statistics released by the CBSE, Bengaluru region recorded 98.16% pass percentage in the Class 12 board examinations, only 0.67% behind Thiruvananthapuram region, and and 99.22% pass percentage in the Class 10 board examinations, only 0.46% behind Thiruvananthapuram.

Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board will not be releasing merit lists, or first, second or third rankings secured by students, nation or state-wide. “As per the earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be released to avoid unhealthy competition among students,” he said in a statement.

However, Bengaluru students have faired exceptionally well in the examinations. Diya Baid, who scored 98.2% in Class 12 exams in Bengaluru, topped in Ekya School, ITPL branch. “Seeing the result today was an amazing feeling.

I’m very grateful to my teachers, school, family and friends for all the support throughout the year,” she said. Another student, Govind Kishore topped in his school, Kendriya Vidyalaya Hebbal, with 97.6% in Class 12 board examinations.

Prasidh Pradeep, who scored 93% and topped at Ekya School, BTM Layout, attributes his success to consistency and feedback from teachers. “I believe consistency is the key to scoring well. Planning a schedule with a few hours of study dedicated everyday ensures that all concepts have been covered and there isn’t much of a last-minute struggle,” he said.

