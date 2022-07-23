Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru records second-highest pass percentage in CBSE

Thiruvananthapuram topped region-wise category in the country

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Venkat International Public School in Bengaluru check their Class 12 results, which were announced on Friday | Express

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has registered the second highest pass percentage in the region-wise category in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 examination results which were announced on Friday. Bengaluru secured the second place in the country for both Class 10 and 12. Thiruvananthapuram topped the region-wise category in the country.

CBSE regions are divided into 16 parts with Bengaluru region covering entire Karnataka. According to statistics released by the CBSE, Bengaluru region recorded 98.16% pass percentage in the Class 12 board examinations, only 0.67% behind Thiruvananthapuram region, and and 99.22% pass percentage in the Class 10 board examinations, only 0.46% behind Thiruvananthapuram.

Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board will not be releasing merit lists, or first, second or third rankings secured by students, nation or state-wide. “As per the earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be released to avoid unhealthy competition among students,” he said in a statement.

However, Bengaluru students have faired exceptionally well in the examinations. Diya Baid, who scored 98.2% in Class 12 exams in Bengaluru, topped in Ekya School, ITPL branch. “Seeing the result today was an amazing feeling.

I’m very grateful to my teachers, school, family and friends for all the support throughout the year,” she said. Another student, Govind Kishore topped in his school, Kendriya Vidyalaya Hebbal, with 97.6% in Class 12 board examinations.

Prasidh Pradeep, who scored 93% and topped at Ekya School, BTM Layout, attributes his success to consistency and feedback from teachers. “I believe consistency is the key to scoring well. Planning a schedule with a few hours of study dedicated everyday ensures that all concepts have been covered and there isn’t much of a last-minute struggle,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru CBSE
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp