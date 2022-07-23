Karnataka Cabinet nod for more jobs to Kannadigas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state cabinet on Friday approved the new Employment Policy 2022-25 to provide job reservation for local Kannadigas in industries. Under the new policy, industries in expansion mode have to create additional jobs as specified for locals. The policy aims at generating more employment in Karnataka, said Law Minister J C Madhuswamy.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Minister Madhuswamy said the policy got the nod to increase job opportunities among the local people. With this, investors who want to expand their units or look at setting up new ones have to increase the number of jobs they provide to employ the locals.

He said guidelines have been framed, under which they have specifically mentioned additional jobs for every incremental investment in medium, large, mega, ultra-mega and super-mega industries.Explaining further, Madhuswamy said if an industry classified as medium scale (minimum employment is 20) wants to invest Rs 10 crore for expansion, they have to create 10 more jobs for the locals.

If investors intend to invest Rs 50 crore, 35 to 50 jobs should be created; and under the super-mega industry category, if they want to invest up to Rs 100 crore, they have to create 50 additional jobs. All these additional jobs will be for local Kannadigas. He pointed out that the guidelines they framed specify how various units should provide employment for locals.

K’taka Industrial Board to monitor job quota

The increase in the number of jobs is proportionate to the categorisation of the industry. Job reservation is applicable for all A, B, C and D job categories wherein locals should be employed. In order to monitor it, officials from the Industries and Commerce Department along with Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will maintain periodic checks.

“This was widely debated during the cabinet meeting and approved for all the categories, otherwise people from outside will get the top layer,” he added.In his Budget 2022-23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai — who also holds the Finance portfolio — had announced the policy to create employment opportunities wherein they were to provide additional incentives to industries creating more employment for local people.

Bommai had stated that preference would be given to attract investors in labour intensive sectors like textiles, toy manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), leather products, food processing and jewellery.

jobs for locals

Medium scale firms with Rs 10 cr investment and minimum 20 staff has to give 10 jobs to locals

Large scale firms with Rs 50 cr investment with at least 60 staff has to create 50 more jobs

Mega scale firms with Rs 50 cr investment and a minimum 260 employees has to create additional 50 jobs for locals

Ultra mega scale firms with Rs 50 cr investment and a minimum of 510 employees has to create 50 jobs

Mega scale companies with Rs 100 cr investment and a minimum of 1,000 employees has to create 50 jobs

