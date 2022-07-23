With Vijayendra shifting base to Shikaripura, Siddaramaiah may eye Varuna

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With former CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday announcing that his son BY Vijayendra will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from the Shikaripura seat, CLP leader Siddaramaiah is likely to run from the Varuna seat in Mysuru.BSY’s decision to bid adieu to electoral politics comes at a time when Siddaramaiah is searching for a ‘safe’ Assembly seat, as he had reportedly declared earlier he will not contest from the Chamundeshwari seat.

As he wanted to shift from the Badami seat, which he won in 2018 by a margin of 2,000 votes, his supporters were insisting he contest from neighbouring constituencies. There were talks of him also considering the Kolar Assembly seat as incumbent MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, expelled from JDS, had offered to vacate the seat for him.

Siddaramaiah, who has stated the 2023 Assembly polls will be his last, nurses a desire to return to Mysuru. Since his son Dr Yathindra is the incumbent MLA in Varuna constituency, there will be no problem, sources said. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Vijayendra, who wanted to contest from Varuna, missed the BJP ticket helping Dr Yathindra win, political observers said.

