Nothing wrong in DKS’ CM ambition; MLAs, high command will decide: Siddaramaiah

Ramu Patil and Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s birthday celebration in Davangere on August 3 is creating ripples in Congress and many see it as an attempt by his followers to project him as the chief minister face. “It is not for projecting me as the chief minister face. Newly elected MLAs and the party high command will decide on the chief minister,” Siddaramaiah told The New Sunday Express. Here are the excerpts:

Your birthday celebration is creating a lot of ripples within Congress. How do you respond?

Not just Siddaramaiah, many people have celebrated their birthdays earlier and many will do so in future. I had never celebrated my birthday and now some friends and well-wishers suggested that we celebrate my birthday as I am turning 75. I reluctantly agreed to it. Many people will join the celebrations, but some people are interpreting it differently and they are free to do so. It all depends on how we look at it.

Is it to project you as the CM face of the party?

No, it is not for projecting me as the CM face. Newly elected MLAs and the party high command will decide on the chief minister. We cannot project ourselves and it has to be done in a democratic manner. MLAs will elect the Congress Legislature Party leader, after that the party high command gives its approval. In some states, including Punjab, the party had announced the chief minister candidate before elections, but normally it is not done. So, there is no connection between the chief minister’s post and the birthday programme organised to wish me on my 75th birthday and recall my political journey. However, it will certainly send a political message.

What is that political message?

As our workers from across the state will attend the programme, it will send a strong message to dethrone the BJP government. It will also help strengthen the party as it is being organised by our party leaders, but that is not the only objective as it is not the party event.

BJP leaders, including former minister KS Eshwarappa, questioned why a socialist leader like you need to celebrate birthday in such a grand manner?

They will say that. What else can we expect from them? Did Eshwarappa say anything when BS Yediyurappa celebrated his 77th birthday? Why are they talking about me? They are jealous of me.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar indicated that he wants to be the chief minister. He also said PCC presidents will be the natural choice for the chief minister’s post. How do you respond?

There is nothing wrong in aspiring to be the chief minister. Ultimately, MLAs and party high command will decide. PCC presidents have also become chief ministers, others have also become CMs. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders have also become CMs. Both kinds of precedents are there.

Do you think it is better to go to elections under the collective leadership or to announce the leader before the elections?

I cannot say anything on that as that will be decided by the party high command.

Don’t you think the ongoing discussions over the CM candidate in Congress will help BJP as it sends a wrong message to your party workers?

How will it help BJP? If the BJP says they are going to elections under Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership, will it not cause heartburn among other senior leaders in BJP? Is Yatnal ready to accept that? These issues will be there (in the party) and it is not right to say it will help BJP. In our party, there is no factionalism as reported in the media. We are all united. Shivakumar and I are on good terms. Shivakumar has the desire to be the chief minister. Similarly, Mallikarjun Kharge too may have the desire to be the chief minister and nothing wrong with it. They will become the CM if they get an opportunity and MLAs and high command agree.

Don’t you think the Vokkaliga community support is crucial for the party in the Old Mysuru region?

We need the support from voters of all communities, including Vokkaligas, Brahmins, Lingayats, backward classes and minorities. We can win only if we get the support from all communities, otherwise it is not possible. No one can win with the support of just one community.

Have you decided on the constituency to contest from in the 2023 polls?

I have not yet decided. I am a sitting member from the Badami Assembly constituency and they request me to contest from the same constituency. Pressure is also there from other places, including Kolar, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Hunsur and Varuna.

What are the major issues in the 2023 polls?

Communal politics by BJP, corruption and ineffective administration are the major issues. The economy is in the doldrums. In March 2018, the state had a loan of Rs 2,47,000 crore and now has reached Rs 5,40,000 crore, which is around Rs 3 lakh crore loan in four years. When I was the chief minister for five years, we were a revenue surplus state, now it is in revenue deficit. They have not even implemented 20 per cent of what they had promised in their 2018 Assembly polls. The Contractors’ Association has alleged 40 per cent corruption.

There was no corruption earlier?

I am not saying there was no corruption earlier, but it was not on such a big scale. Was it 40 per cent corruption earlier? Had the Contractors Association written to the Prime Minister about corruption earlier?

As Leader of Opposition, how do you look at the performance of the Basavaraj Bommai government?

All these things that I mentioned happened during Bommai’s time. The police sub-inspector recruitment scam was also during his tenure. Answer scripts of around 300 candidates were tampered with and Rs 80 lakh was taken from each candidate.

Congress is talking about Mission 150, but what is your realistic assessment of the party’s performance in the 2023 polls?

We are confident of winning anywhere between 130 and 150 seats. We aim 150 seats, but we will get a minimum of 130.

