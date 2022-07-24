Power of prayers

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Faith and prayer, people believe, can work miracles in the face of insurmountable challenges. India has battled endemic diseases like the plague, malaria, smallpox and influenza, especially under the British regime, when millions died. In the absence of a remedy to contain the spread of dreadful diseases, many in the pre-modern world had slipped into the realm of rituals as an instrument of preventing inevitable death. Then how is ritual related to disease? The Banjaras in North Karnataka celebrate Seethala festival to shield their family members from epidemic diseases.

Every year, members of the family carve out seven idols of mothers from wood or stone and worship them. Although there are medicines for most epidemic diseases, the Banjaras are unwavering in their belief and said that they will continue this unique ritual of worshipping the various elements of nature.

On Tuesdays, during the month of Ashada, the Banjara community members worship the goddess of Seethala to be free from fever, cholera, plague, smallpox and other epidemic diseases. They believe that the ritual will keep these diseases at bay for a year. The deity is referred to as ‘Valevongal Bhavani’ (wind goddess). Epidemics have deracinated residents of many villages as the death toll from diseases would mount. Banjaras began celebrating this festival to keep their families safe from the deadly maladies. They chose Ashada because the rain would bring many diseases which had no antidote in those days.

The leader of the community or ‘Naik’ of that tanda performs the rituals while the women, who make a servant idol called ‘sevak’ or ‘Lukad’ to be placed behind the seven idols of mothers, put kumkum on the idols.This festival is celebrated in Koppal, Bagalkote, and other parts of North Karnataka in a grand fashion. Videos of the festival being celebrated in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also viral on social media.

Suresh Lamani and Chandru Lamani, who perform this ritual every year, said, “We have been doing this since our childhood. Our ancestors said this ritual will build a strong bond with nature, and our goddess will protect all. We believe that such traditions build self-confidence, and foster unity to share our moments of happiness and sorrow. If anybody needs help in our community, we hold a discussion and help them. The next generations should also follow such rituals.”

Manjunath Rathode from Gajendragad said, “Seethala is a special fete for us where we come together, and worship wood and stone. This festival is called Koli Habba. We have been celebrating Seethala for more than a century, as our elders say. We pray to the goddess in our language for the protection of our children and family members from health hazards. In Gadag, we had worshipped Seethala to keep Covid-19 away. For the past two years, we had performed the rituals following Covid-19 regulations.”

DEVOTEES OF NATURE

Banjaras have always worshipped nature and considered air, fire and other elements as deities. Banjaras worship bhog (fire), vaal (air), and belaku (light). Similarly, Seethala is like worshipping wood or stone.

Faith above firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the women of the community practice dance and perform on all eight days of the festival. They first visit the Naik’s house to perform puja, and follow up with the ritual in every house of the village. On Amavasya (new moon), around 50 residents visit over 400 houses in the village and perform Lakshmi puja. Elders visit the houses of families of those who have died during the year, and express their condolences while pledging to stand behind them in their tough times.

GADAG: Faith and prayer, people believe, can work miracles in the face of insurmountable challenges. India has battled endemic diseases like the plague, malaria, smallpox and influenza, especially under the British regime, when millions died. In the absence of a remedy to contain the spread of dreadful diseases, many in the pre-modern world had slipped into the realm of rituals as an instrument of preventing inevitable death. Then how is ritual related to disease? The Banjaras in North Karnataka celebrate Seethala festival to shield their family members from epidemic diseases. Every year, members of the family carve out seven idols of mothers from wood or stone and worship them. Although there are medicines for most epidemic diseases, the Banjaras are unwavering in their belief and said that they will continue this unique ritual of worshipping the various elements of nature. On Tuesdays, during the month of Ashada, the Banjara community members worship the goddess of Seethala to be free from fever, cholera, plague, smallpox and other epidemic diseases. They believe that the ritual will keep these diseases at bay for a year. The deity is referred to as ‘Valevongal Bhavani’ (wind goddess). Epidemics have deracinated residents of many villages as the death toll from diseases would mount. Banjaras began celebrating this festival to keep their families safe from the deadly maladies. They chose Ashada because the rain would bring many diseases which had no antidote in those days. The leader of the community or ‘Naik’ of that tanda performs the rituals while the women, who make a servant idol called ‘sevak’ or ‘Lukad’ to be placed behind the seven idols of mothers, put kumkum on the idols.This festival is celebrated in Koppal, Bagalkote, and other parts of North Karnataka in a grand fashion. Videos of the festival being celebrated in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also viral on social media. Suresh Lamani and Chandru Lamani, who perform this ritual every year, said, “We have been doing this since our childhood. Our ancestors said this ritual will build a strong bond with nature, and our goddess will protect all. We believe that such traditions build self-confidence, and foster unity to share our moments of happiness and sorrow. If anybody needs help in our community, we hold a discussion and help them. The next generations should also follow such rituals.” Manjunath Rathode from Gajendragad said, “Seethala is a special fete for us where we come together, and worship wood and stone. This festival is called Koli Habba. We have been celebrating Seethala for more than a century, as our elders say. We pray to the goddess in our language for the protection of our children and family members from health hazards. In Gadag, we had worshipped Seethala to keep Covid-19 away. For the past two years, we had performed the rituals following Covid-19 regulations.” DEVOTEES OF NATURE Banjaras have always worshipped nature and considered air, fire and other elements as deities. Banjaras worship bhog (fire), vaal (air), and belaku (light). Similarly, Seethala is like worshipping wood or stone. Faith above firecrackers Ahead of Diwali, the women of the community practice dance and perform on all eight days of the festival. They first visit the Naik’s house to perform puja, and follow up with the ritual in every house of the village. On Amavasya (new moon), around 50 residents visit over 400 houses in the village and perform Lakshmi puja. Elders visit the houses of families of those who have died during the year, and express their condolences while pledging to stand behind them in their tough times.