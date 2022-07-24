Seat for Vijayendra: BSY, Bommai in damage control

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said he will quit electoral politics and pave the way for his son BY Vijayendra to contest from his constituency Shikaripura, the former chief minister got into a damage control mode on Saturday, saying the party’s central leaders will decide on the candidates. Both Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued statements to clarify “confusion” following instructions from the party high command.

Days ahead of Bommai’s completion of one year in office as CM, he met Yediyurappa and announced that the latter will be unveiling the party’s strategy for the 2023 assembly polls at a rally slated to be held in Doddaballapur on July 28. “Yediyurappa’s statement was misinterpreted that he will be retiring from active politics,” the CM said.

Made remark under fan pressure: Yediyurappa

“He is our strength, guide and state’s most popular leader. He had gracefully passed the baton when he stepped down from the CM’s post”, Bommai said. Bommai met Yediyurappa along with Revenue Minister R Ashoka and told reporters that BSY’s statement was “merely a suggestion”.On Saturday morning, Yediyurappa said he was forced to make such a statement as his supporters pressured him to contest from Shikaripura again. “My supporters in Chamrajanagar and Mysuru region want Vijayendra to contest from there. In Shikaripura, the party workers insisted that I should contest despite my decision to quit electoral politics. Hence I was forced to name Vijayendra as I did not want to disappoint my supporters’’, he maintained.

“I can only give suggestions and abide by the party high command’s decision”, he said, adding that he will embark upon a state tour in a couple of days to help BJP win 140 seats. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda will take a final call on his son’s political career. “He (Vijayendra) has developed such an image that he can contest from whichever constituency the high command decides to field him from”, he said.

Bommai further said, “The party high command will decide on who will contest from which seat.”

Minister R Ashoka said, “Yediyurappa said he will follow whatever instructions come from PM Modi. He said he will be available for party workers thrice a week. He also advised us on how to organise BJP rallies besides launching government’s programmes.”

