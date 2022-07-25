Dayananda Sagar was ahead of his time: Bommai  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday released the Dayananda Sagar Institutions’ handbook on the birth centenary of its founder R Dayananda Sagar. “He was an institutional man and was way ahead of his time. Creating an educational empire he built various institutions in various fields,” Bommai said.

He urged people to be achievers and not only run after success. “A person will eventually become successful and invite success for others. An achiever like Dayananda Sagar is immortal as death is not the end for such a person,” Bommai added.

Calling the institution a tree that was laid by the founder, the CM urged to water it regularly for it to live long and further admired the work of his sons who built an educational society over the foundation their father created.

Vice-Chairman, Dayananda Sagar Institutions, Dr D Premachandra Sagar said his father was from a humble background and he changed the educational and social landscape of Bengaluru. He said they have managed to inculcate functional skills and leadership qualities in their students who possibly can occupy leadership positions globally and become future entrepreneurs.

He further addressed the challenges higher education faced especially during the pandemic. The major issues faced are inadequate competition among institutions, fraud measurement of outcomes, he said, adding that their institution was working in identifying and resolving them. Premachandra Sagar said he aspires to create an ecosystem where all dreams can be fulfilled. “The advancement in the education system with the New Education Policy will help in doing the same and will free the country from the colonial imperialism of the past,” he said.

Former CM SM Krishna also took part in the event. He said Dayananda Sagar was determined to use education towards a larger social cause. He also empowered the suppressed sections of society through these fields, Krishna said. Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University, Dr Hemachandra Sagar, and others were present.

