To mollify Yediyurappa, party may give his son cabinet berth

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command, to placate former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, may offer his son BY Vijayendra a berth in the state cabinet with its expansion expected in the first week of August.

After Yediyurappa announced his retirement from electoral politics and declared Vijayendra as the candidate from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency, which he represents now, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka met him over the last few days.

Yediyurappa’s announcement on retirement sent shockwaves in party circles as it had planned to make use of his stature in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the 2023 Assembly polls. The high command may now accede to Yediyurappa’s demand to make Vijayendra a minister and the process will begin with Vijayendra being made an MLC in the Legislative Council election on August 11, party sources said.

In fact, Vijayendra was a strong contender for an MLC seat when the election from the Assembly was held in June 3 this year. But he was denied a chance, shocking Yediyurappa. Four party candidates were elected unopposed then.

Now, there are plans to give the Shikaripura seat to one of the local party workers and shift Vijayendra to Varuna to bolster party base in the Old Mysuru region, sources said. Whether Yediyurappa agrees to this strategy is the big question. If that plan materialises, Yediyurappa’s daughter BY Arunadevi, all-India president of women’s wing of Veerashaiva Mahasabha, may lobby for Shikaripura seat through her father. But the high command may not agree to it, sources said.

When the cabinet is expanded next, CP Yogishwar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, N Mahesh and KS Eshwarappa are likely to get berths, while Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujary may have to sacrifice his berth, sources said.

