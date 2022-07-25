Home States Karnataka

To mollify Yediyurappa, party may give his son cabinet berth

The high command may now accede to Yediyurappa’s demand to make Vijayendra a minister and the process will begin with Vijayendra being made an MLC.

Published: 25th July 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP high command, to placate former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, may offer his son BY Vijayendra a berth in the state cabinet with its expansion expected in the first week of August.
After Yediyurappa announced his retirement from electoral politics and declared Vijayendra as the candidate from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency, which he represents now, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka met him over the last few days.

Yediyurappa’s announcement on retirement sent shockwaves in party circles as it had planned to make use of his stature in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the 2023 Assembly polls. The high command may now accede to Yediyurappa’s demand to make Vijayendra a minister and the process will begin with Vijayendra being made an MLC in the Legislative Council election on August 11, party sources said. 

In fact, Vijayendra was a strong contender for an MLC seat when the election from the Assembly was held in June 3 this year. But he was denied a chance, shocking Yediyurappa. Four party candidates were elected unopposed then.

Now, there are plans to give the Shikaripura seat to one of the local party workers and shift Vijayendra to Varuna to bolster party base in the Old Mysuru region, sources said. Whether Yediyurappa agrees to this strategy is the big question. If that plan materialises, Yediyurappa’s daughter BY Arunadevi, all-India president of women’s wing of Veerashaiva Mahasabha, may lobby for Shikaripura seat through her father. But the high command may not agree to it, sources said.

When the cabinet is expanded next, CP Yogishwar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, N Mahesh and KS Eshwarappa are likely to get berths, while Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujary may have to sacrifice his berth, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP BY Vijayendra
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp