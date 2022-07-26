Home States Karnataka

Declaring Western Ghats as ESA: Kasturirangan report on ice, committee to hold physical survey

The committee chairperson will be former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar (retd).

Published: 26th July 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

A stretch of the Western Ghats. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough, the Central government has considered the objection of the stakeholders of the Western Ghats against implementation of the Dr Kasturirangan report, as a high-powered committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) will conduct physical landscaping and submit a detailed report in a year’s time.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured the delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, which held deliberations in New Delhi on Monday, that unless the committee’s report is submitted, the draft notification re-issued by the MoEF&CC for Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) cannot be implemented.

“The stakeholder states have got another opportunity to safeguard their interests. Following the terms and references of the committee, a state-level committee will also be set up,” Bommai told reporters.

“The Kasturirangan report is unscientific as it is based on a satellite survey, following which the entire greenery, including plantations of farmers, are considered ESAs. We have sought a physical landscape survey,” he explained. “Union minister Yadav has also promised to pay a visit, following our request.”

The high-power committee will be requested to hear out grievances of the stakeholders, considering each village as a unit.

The states also objected to the Madhav Gadgil report, which was followed by the Kasturirangan report, saying that both were unscientific, he said.

The committee chairperson will be former Director General of Forests Sanjay Kumar (retd).

Panel to look into suggestions of states
 
Director of Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, director-general of the Geological Survey of India and retired professor Dr R Sukumar of IISc, Bengaluru, as members, and the adviser or director, ESZ, as convener.

It will examine the suggestions of the state governments, keeping in view the fragility of the area, particularly due to recent disasters, and hold discussions with representatives of the six states and also deliberate whether the village as a unit should be taken as a criterion for demarcating the Eco Sensitive Zone.

The ESA is spread over 46,832 sqkm across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and Karnataka alone has 20,688 sqkm.

The Kasturirangan Committee report had proposed that 37 per cent of the total area of Western Ghats be declared ESA.

When the MoEF&CC reissued a draft notification on July 6 for ESAs in the Western Ghats, the Bommai cabinet had decided to raise objections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Dr Kasturirangan Karnataka Dr Kasturirangan report Ecologically Sensitive Areas
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp