Don’t cross Lakshman Rekha: AICC to Zameer Ahmed

BENGALURU: Taking a serious note of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statements on the chief ministerial candidate, the party central leadership has directed him to adhere to the “Lakshman Rekha” of the party’s discipline and ideology.

“Your recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste. It is expected from experienced Congress leaders to understand and adhere to the Lakshman Rekha of the party’s discipline and ideology,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stated in a strongly worded letter to the MLA.

Zameer had said the people of the state want Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister and had taken a jibe at state Congress president DK Shivakumar, who had asked everyone to “keep their mouths shut and work to bring the party to power”. Zameer’s remarks on Muslims outnumbering Vokkaligas, too, had not gone down well with Vokkaliga leaders.

Surjewala said unwarranted and uncharitable statements help no one, but create avoidable controversies and bitterness. “Regrettably, your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary faultlines,” Surjewala said and warned Zameer to be careful while making public statements.Surjewala said the foundational ideology of Congress is its inherent inclusiveness, away from divisions of caste and religion.“No member of Congress should make any remarks or statements against the grain of this all-encompassing thought that runs through our veins,” he added.

PRIYANK SLAMS PARTY MLA OVER ‘SIDDU FOR CM’ REMARK

Bengaluru: Reacting to Chamarajpet Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister, party MLA Priyank Kharge on Monday said, “Maathu mane kedisithu (careless words destroy families).” He said Zameer should know that everyone is free to express his/her opinion, but only at the party platform, and not in a public space. “No one should issue statements that become an embarrassment to the party. I am not big enough to talk about the CM. It is not right to talk about the CM’s post now,” he said. Priyank also dismissed claims that he had directed the police to take action against RSS workers in his constituency, saying both the state and Union governments are now run by BJP. “They have their own officers, so where is the question of my interference?,” he said.

Seer says Zameer will become CM

Belagavi: Even as the tussle over chief ministerial candidate between followers of Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar rages on, Kumareshwar, the seer of Viraktamath in Yakkundi village of Saundatti taluk, on Monday predicted that Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan will become the next chief minister. During Zameer’s visit to Viraktamath on Sunday evening, the seer said Zameer has been winning the love of people from all castes, creeds and religions. “He will become the chief minister in the coming days,” he said. Meanwhile, Zameer promised to donate Rs 50 lakh to the Dilawarsab Dargah of Saundatti if Congress comes to power after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vokkaligas protest against remark

Mysuru: Members of the Vokkaliga community, including political leaders from various parties, staged a protest against Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan over his statement that Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas in the state. Condemning Ahmed’s statements, C J Gangadhar, working president of the Vokkaliga Association, sought an apology from Zameer. “The Congress should also consider his statements seriously and ensure that he never makes such remarks again,” he said. ENS

