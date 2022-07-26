Drone lab to come up on IIIT-Dharwad campus

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Plans are afoot to set up a state-of-the-art drone laboratory at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad campus, for studies on developing unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The use of drones is increasingly being adopted and used in various sectors. Drones are also used for taking photographs and capturing videos while dousing fire in multi-storied buildings.Some farmers in Dharwad district have been using drones to spray pesticides on their crops for the past three years. Pocket drones are also being used.

Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has allotted funds to the institute which is being used to set up the lab at the IIIT campus.According to a senior professor of IIIT, Dharwad, the lab will help in studying drone technology and taking it to the next level. Drone technology can be used for agricultural work and crop, water body monitoring, delivering goods at the doorsteps, besides other applications. Study and research work will be carried out at the drone lab to make the technology more user-friendly and to develop it at a low cost.

“Drones can fly in any direction. There is a need to develop drones that can fly in narrow and lower areas. Once the lab is set up, its technology will be developed with the application of artificial intelligence (AI). Being a developing country, India needs such technology to boost its speed in development”, he added.

Director of IIIT Dharwad, Prof Kavi Mahesh said that under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, KPTCL has given `25 lakh which will be used to set up the lab. “This will help the students to study and develop drone crafts,” he said.

HUBBALLI: Plans are afoot to set up a state-of-the-art drone laboratory at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad campus, for studies on developing unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The use of drones is increasingly being adopted and used in various sectors. Drones are also used for taking photographs and capturing videos while dousing fire in multi-storied buildings.Some farmers in Dharwad district have been using drones to spray pesticides on their crops for the past three years. Pocket drones are also being used. Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has allotted funds to the institute which is being used to set up the lab at the IIIT campus.According to a senior professor of IIIT, Dharwad, the lab will help in studying drone technology and taking it to the next level. Drone technology can be used for agricultural work and crop, water body monitoring, delivering goods at the doorsteps, besides other applications. Study and research work will be carried out at the drone lab to make the technology more user-friendly and to develop it at a low cost. “Drones can fly in any direction. There is a need to develop drones that can fly in narrow and lower areas. Once the lab is set up, its technology will be developed with the application of artificial intelligence (AI). Being a developing country, India needs such technology to boost its speed in development”, he added. Director of IIIT Dharwad, Prof Kavi Mahesh said that under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, KPTCL has given `25 lakh which will be used to set up the lab. “This will help the students to study and develop drone crafts,” he said.