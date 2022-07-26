Karnataka govt appoints new faces to boards, corporations
BENGALURU: Three days ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completing one year in office and a mega-rally planned to mark the occasion in Doddaballapur on Thursday, the government on Monday appointed chairpersons 22 boards and corporations. The new appointees are a mix of party loyalists, RSS representatives and supporters of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to strike a balance ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
In an apparent move to appease the Kadugolla community, the government has appointed Changavara Maranna as the first chairperson for the Kadugolla Development Corporation. This fulfills the promise made by Yediyurappa to the community during the 2020 Sira bypolls, which BJP nominee Dr CM Rajesh Gowda won.
Another supporter of Yediyurappa, Raghu Koutilya, who had a brief stint as the chairman of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, and lost the South Graduates’ MLC elections recently has been appointed as the chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd. The government had recently removed chairpersons of 52 different boards and corporations, giving hope to party workers that new leaders will be appointed. After a long wait and several rounds of deliberation, the BJP core committee has prepared the list.
New chairpersons
Safai Karmachari Limited -KP Venkatesh
Nomadic Development Corporation-Devendranath K
Exhibition Authority- Mirle Srinivasa
Mango Development Corporation-MK Vasudev
Grapes, Wine board-N M Ravinayarana Reddy
Silk Marketing Board-BC Narayanaswamy
Lemon Development Board-Chandrashekara Kavatagi
Cashew Development Board-Maniraja Shetty
Western Ghats Task Force-Govinda Nayak
Mysuru Zoo Authority-M Shivakumar
Forest Development Corporation-Revanappa Kolagi
Biodiversity Board - Ravi Kalappa
Sheep, Wool Development Corporation-Dharmanna Doddamane
Fisheries Development Corporation-AV Theertharama
Textile Development Corporation-Virupaksha Gowda
Khadi and Village Industries Devp Corporation -KV Nagaraj
Handicrafts - Maruthi Astagi
Tungabhadra (CADA)- Kolla Sheshagiri Rao
Kaveri Watershed Project-Nijaguna Raju
Temperance Board-Mallikarjuna Tubaki