Karnataka govt appoints new faces to boards, corporations

BENGALURU: Three days ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completing one year in office and a mega-rally planned to mark the occasion in Doddaballapur on Thursday, the government on Monday appointed chairpersons 22 boards and corporations. The new appointees are a mix of party loyalists, RSS representatives and supporters of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to strike a balance ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

In an apparent move to appease the Kadugolla community, the government has appointed Changavara Maranna as the first chairperson for the Kadugolla Development Corporation. This fulfills the promise made by Yediyurappa to the community during the 2020 Sira bypolls, which BJP nominee Dr CM Rajesh Gowda won.

Another supporter of Yediyurappa, Raghu Koutilya, who had a brief stint as the chairman of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, and lost the South Graduates’ MLC elections recently has been appointed as the chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd. The government had recently removed chairpersons of 52 different boards and corporations, giving hope to party workers that new leaders will be appointed. After a long wait and several rounds of deliberation, the BJP core committee has prepared the list.

New chairpersons

Safai Karmachari Limited -KP Venkatesh

Nomadic Development Corporation-Devendranath K

Exhibition Authority- Mirle Srinivasa

Mango Development Corporation-MK Vasudev

Grapes, Wine board-N M Ravinayarana Reddy

Silk Marketing Board-BC Narayanaswamy

Lemon Development Board-Chandrashekara Kavatagi

Cashew Development Board-Maniraja Shetty

Western Ghats Task Force-Govinda Nayak

Mysuru Zoo Authority-M Shivakumar

Forest Development Corporation-Revanappa Kolagi

Biodiversity Board - Ravi Kalappa

Sheep, Wool Development Corporation-Dharmanna Doddamane

Fisheries Development Corporation-AV Theertharama

Textile Development Corporation-Virupaksha Gowda

Khadi and Village Industries Devp Corporation -KV Nagaraj

Handicrafts - Maruthi Astagi

Tungabhadra (CADA)- Kolla Sheshagiri Rao

Kaveri Watershed Project-Nijaguna Raju

Temperance Board-Mallikarjuna Tubaki

