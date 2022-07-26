Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt appoints new faces to boards, corporations

In an apparent move to appease the Kadugolla community, the government has appointed Changavara Maranna as the first chairperson for the Kadugolla Development Corporation.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completing one year in office and a mega-rally planned to mark the occasion in Doddaballapur on Thursday, the government on Monday appointed chairpersons 22 boards and corporations. The new appointees are a mix of party loyalists, RSS representatives and supporters of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to strike a balance ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

In an apparent move to appease the Kadugolla community, the government has appointed Changavara Maranna as the first chairperson for the Kadugolla Development Corporation. This fulfills the promise made by Yediyurappa to the community during the 2020 Sira bypolls, which BJP nominee Dr CM Rajesh Gowda won.

Another supporter of Yediyurappa, Raghu Koutilya, who had a brief stint as the chairman of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, and lost the South Graduates’ MLC elections recently has been appointed as the chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd. The government had recently removed chairpersons of 52 different boards and corporations, giving hope to party workers that new leaders will be appointed. After a long wait and several rounds of deliberation, the BJP core committee has prepared the list.

New chairpersons

 Safai Karmachari Limited -KP Venkatesh
 Nomadic Development Corporation-Devendranath K
 Exhibition Authority- Mirle Srinivasa
 Mango Development Corporation-MK Vasudev
 Grapes, Wine board-N M Ravinayarana Reddy
 Silk Marketing Board-BC Narayanaswamy
 Lemon Development Board-Chandrashekara Kavatagi
 Cashew Development Board-Maniraja Shetty
 Western Ghats Task Force-Govinda Nayak
 Mysuru Zoo Authority-M Shivakumar
 Forest Development Corporation-Revanappa Kolagi
 Biodiversity Board - Ravi Kalappa
 Sheep, Wool Development Corporation-Dharmanna Doddamane
 Fisheries Development Corporation-AV Theertharama
 Textile Development Corporation-Virupaksha Gowda
 Khadi and Village Industries Devp Corporation -KV Nagaraj
 Handicrafts - Maruthi Astagi
 Tungabhadra (CADA)- Kolla Sheshagiri Rao
 Kaveri Watershed Project-Nijaguna Raju
 Temperance Board-Mallikarjuna Tubaki

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp