Karnataka govt staffers to face music for coming late to office

Published: 26th July 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government employees will face the music if they are not present at their offices by 10 am every working day, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has warned. In a circular issued on Monday, she stated that despite the government ordering its staffers time and again on the work hours, many of them come late to office.

This disregard for punctuality shows a lack of work commitment, the order said. Employees must come to office before 10 am and sit at their desk till the office hours end.  They can only step out after taking permission, it said.  Sharma said, “If employees come late, or are not present at their desk during office hours, higher officials have to post remarks along with the reasons. Action will be taken against such employees.”

