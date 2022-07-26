Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Hampi to get tourism interpretation centre soon

The interpretation centre for Hampi was a long pending demand and several efforts in the past to build one such building did not take shape.

Deputy Commissioner Anirudh Sravan and other officials exploring trekking paths in and around Hampi recently(Photo | Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration is all set to build a state-of-the-art tourist interpretation centre in Hampi. The project has been approved by the local authorities and the administration is in the process of finalizing the venue for the new building.

The interpretation centre for Hampi was a long pending demand and several efforts in the past to build one such building did not take shape. But this time the administration has earmarked funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and the work on the building is expected to begin shortly.  

The centre will have a detailed history of the Vijayanagara empire that ruled Hampi and also information about the current tourist attractions, packages and emergency contact. Earlier there were efforts to bring one such interpretation centre in the campus of Hampi Kannada University but the project did not take shape. Now the administration is looking for suitable sites in Kamalapur and other areas of Hampi. 

Anirudh Sravan P, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara said that the centre will provide accurate information of the Vijayanagara empire and Hampi monuments. The official added that besides the Vijayanagara kingdom, the stories of other Kings who ruled around Hampi will also be provided for the tourists.

"We have reserved funds of Rs 1 crore under the KKRDB for the construction of the interpretation centre. The team from the administration is already on the ground looking for a suitable place to construct the building. The centre will help the visitors to have access to accurate information about the Hampi and its rulers. There are scenic trekking paths around the Hampi monuments which are being explored by the team from the administration. The centre will have all this information," he said.

The guides in Hampi have welcomed the plans for the interpretation centre. "For many years tourists visiting Hampi have inquired about government offices for information. The new building will help the tourists get the right information and also choose the legal guides for the Hampi tour," said a senior guide from Hampi. 

