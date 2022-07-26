Home States Karnataka

Madikeri: Two wild elephants electrocuted inside estates

Two wild elephants were electrocuted after they came in contact with a broken 11 kV power line.

Published: 26th July 2022

The carcass of the elephant inside a private estate in Madikeri | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two wild elephants were electrocuted after they came in contact with a broken 11 kV power line. The incident was reported at Nellihudikeri near Siddapura in Kodagu. A case has been registered against the officials concerned of the CESC Department for negligence.

On Monday morning, estate workers spotted the carcass of a female elephant aged 12 lying inside the private estate owned by K Prakash Mandanna.

Another carcass of a male elephant aged 14 was found close by in another estate owned by Sumanth Chengappa. The two elephants had ventured into the estate limits searching for fodder.  The incident is suspected to have taken place around 2.30 am on Monday. An 11 kV electric line passes through two private estates. The line was damaged following incessant rain.

