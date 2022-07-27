Home States Karnataka

25 sandalwood trees axed in Karnataka forest

The incident has put the ground staff on high alert to protect the sandalwood trees in the forests of Karnataka.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The stump of a sandalwood tree.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state forest department officials are on the hunt for a gang that reduced 25 sandalwood trees, which were 4-5 years old, to mere stumps during a late night theft at the Gottiupura state forest in Hoskote.

The incident occurred four days ago, and special teams have been formed to protect the forest  patch, from where the trees were removed, and to find the culprits. The incident has put the ground staff on high alert to protect the sandalwood trees in the forests of Karnataka.

According to forest department officials, the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) is growing 1,000-1,500 sandalwood trees at a special patch in Gottiupura forresearch. Officials admitted that the area was notadequately protected initially as it is fenced and situated inside the forest.The police are investigating the case, while forest department sleuths too are working parallelly to identify and nab the poachers.

A senior forest official said, “We suspect a big gang is involved in the incident as 25 trees have been axed. They must have surveyed the area and decided on the time of crime. While axing of even one or two trees is reported, this is the first time in the recent past that such a large number of trees have been cut. More teams have been deployed for security and patrolling at Gottipura and all the 70 forest blocks in Bengaluru Rural to protect sandalwood trees.” Sandalwood is the state tree of Karnataka and in the last state budget, the government announced a special programme for plantation and protection of the species.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sandalwood Karnataka
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp