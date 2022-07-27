Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

Published: 27th July 2022 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Praveen Nettaru. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

DAKSHINA KANNADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru has been hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada on late Tuesday evening.

In view of this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai today.

Immediately, many workers started protesting against the incident, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuva Morcha BJP Praveen Nettaru Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp