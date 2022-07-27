Karnataka's BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death

By ANI

DAKSHINA KANNADA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru has been hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada on late Tuesday evening.

In view of this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP leader and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai today.

Immediately, many workers started protesting against the incident, demanding justice.

#WATCH | Karnataka: "We want justice" slogans raised by many BJP workers protesting against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.



(Visuals from Bellare & Puttur in Dakshina Kannada) pic.twitter.com/troB6yCjjv — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Bellare police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

