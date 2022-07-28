BC Nagesh paid govt money for his social media site: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress on Wednesday alleged that Education Minister BC Nagesh is managing his social media account using a private organisation in Bengaluru and the money has been paid by the government.Congress spokesman and former MLC Ramesh Babu said Nagesh has used the services of PPoll Analytics, a private company based out of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, to manage his personal social media accounts and also to propagate the ideas of BJP.

Babu told TNIE that the minister has used the services of the private company for many months at Rs 94,000 per month which was paid for by the government. Babu said the total amount paid is over Rs 5 lakh in the past two quarters and payments have been made through cheques by the Karnataka Examination Board.

Babu, who addressed the media on the issue, said, “If the minister had used this organisation only for the education department work, there would have been no problem. But is it right to use the department’s money to pay an organisation to manage his personal social media account and propagate party ideas? I demand that the state government conduct an inquiry and ensure the money is refunded by Nagesh.’’

Nagesh said it is a political statement made without any shred of evidence. “I deny it,” he added.

