Home States Karnataka

BC Nagesh paid govt money for his social media site: Congress

Babu told TNIE that the minister has used the services of the private company for many months at Rs 94,000 per month which was paid for by the government.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress on Wednesday alleged that Education Minister BC Nagesh is managing his social media account using a private organisation in Bengaluru and the money has been paid by the government.Congress spokesman and former MLC Ramesh Babu said Nagesh has used the services of PPoll Analytics, a private company based out of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, to manage his personal social media accounts and also to propagate the ideas of BJP.

Babu told TNIE that the minister has used the services of the private company for many months at Rs 94,000 per month which was paid for by the government. Babu said the total amount paid is over Rs 5 lakh in the past two quarters and payments have been made through cheques by the Karnataka Examination Board.

Babu, who addressed the media on the issue, said, “If the minister had used this organisation only for the education department work, there would have been no problem. But is it right to use the department’s money to pay an organisation to manage his personal social media account and propagate party ideas? I demand that the state government conduct an inquiry and ensure the money is refunded by Nagesh.’’
Nagesh said it is a political statement made without any shred of evidence. “I deny it,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BC Nagesh
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp