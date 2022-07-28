Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders face cadre’s anger over Praveen Nettaru murder

He said the state police are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts as there are reports that the assailants had come from Kerala.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Angry BJP workers surround party president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three unidentified persons at Nettaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the saffron party found itself at the receiving end with its foot soldiers venting their ire against the party for its “inability to protect them” despite the party being in power in the state.

While the party workers who attended the funeral heckled the party’s state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers and MLAs who accompanied him, there were also reports of party workers resorting to mass resignation as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victim were laid to rest at his native Netturu after thousands of people paid their last respects. The body was taken in a procession from Puttur to his native village. 

CM: Won’t rest until culprits are caught

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Many educational institutions, shops and business establishments were shut in the region as the Hindutva outfits had called for a bandh. A bus was stoned in Puttur taluk. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will not rest until the culprits are arrested and added that his government will not hesitate to hand over the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA ) if the need arises.

He said the state police are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts as there are reports that the assailants had come from Kerala. ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar who is camping here said six special police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Dakshina Kannada district police limits till Friday midnight. Leaders cutting across party lines condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Opposition leaders blamed the deteriorating law and order situation in the country for the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Praveen Nettaru BJP
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp