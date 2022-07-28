BJP leaders face cadre’s anger over Praveen Nettaru murder

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after BJP worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by three unidentified persons at Nettaru village in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the saffron party found itself at the receiving end with its foot soldiers venting their ire against the party for its “inability to protect them” despite the party being in power in the state.

While the party workers who attended the funeral heckled the party’s state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers and MLAs who accompanied him, there were also reports of party workers resorting to mass resignation as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victim were laid to rest at his native Netturu after thousands of people paid their last respects. The body was taken in a procession from Puttur to his native village.

CM: Won’t rest until culprits are caught

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Many educational institutions, shops and business establishments were shut in the region as the Hindutva outfits had called for a bandh. A bus was stoned in Puttur taluk. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will not rest until the culprits are arrested and added that his government will not hesitate to hand over the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA ) if the need arises.

He said the state police are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts as there are reports that the assailants had come from Kerala. ADGP (Law & Order) Alok Kumar who is camping here said six special police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Dakshina Kannada district police limits till Friday midnight. Leaders cutting across party lines condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Opposition leaders blamed the deteriorating law and order situation in the country for the incident.

