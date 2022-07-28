Bommai to present his one-year report card on Thursday

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Basavaraj Bommai government is all set to mark its one-year anniversary on Thursday with a mega rally -- Janothsava — at Doddaballapur near Bengaluru that will be attended by party national president JP Nadda.On the occasion, Bommai will showcase his achievements on the development front, especially the Raitha Vidyanidhi, a flagship scholarship programme for children of farmers and announce new development programmes and welfare schemes worth over Rs 5,000 crore.



According to a political observer, the new programmes are being announced to portray that the govenment’s finances are healthy.

“He will also list various schemes the Union government implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterate that the double-engine government has been delivering the goods,” he told TNIE.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has played a vital role in organising the rally in Old Mysuru region, which is still a tough bet for BJP. He had also toured the districts in the region to mobilise the masses.

After the Janothsava rally, major changes, both in the government and the party, are likely as Nadda will hold discussions on these, especially cabinet expansion which is due for a long time. As the appointments to 25 boards and corporations were made recently, more changes will follow as the Assembly polls are approaching fast, sources said.

“We will present the government report card before the people as Bommai has given a pro-people administration. Janothsava evolved out of pressure from the people and it is not to glorify an individual,” Sudhakar said.

