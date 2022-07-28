HAL signs $100m contract with Honeywell for HTT-40 Engines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Public Sector Undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Wednesday signed a contract worth over $100 million with Honeywell for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40), the basic trainer aircraft The contract was exchanged by Eric Walters, Senior Director OE Sales, Honeywell Defense & Space, and B Krishna Kumar, Executive Director (E & IMGT) in the presence of R Madhavan, Chairman & Managing Director, HAL.

The TPE331-12B engine is a single shaft turboprop engine with integral inlet and gearbox, two stage centrifugal compressor, power turbine, gearbox, three stage axial turbine and turbine exhaust diffuser. Besides, it displays reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics. The HTT-40 prototypes are powered by TPE331-12B engines and has been serving well since 2014.

Entering into this ‘Manufacturing & Repair license agreement for Honeywell TPE331-12B Turboprop engine’ marks a major milestone in the execution of 70 HTT-40 aircraft contract with IAF. HAL is working closely with Honeywell for its support for export potential of HTT-40. HAL and Honeywell are exploring other areas such as 1MW Turbo Generators, manufacturing, Repair & Overhaul of TPE 331-10GP / 12JR engines for variants of Dornier. “HAL has successfully developed the Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) to address the basic training requirements of the IAF.

There is potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval,” Madhavan said. Walters said, “The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within the stipulated schedule to meet the requirements of the IAF. Honeywell is committed to support export of HTT-40 aircraft along with other engine programmes which are currently on radar. This contract would pave the way for future collaboration between HAL and Honeywell.”

