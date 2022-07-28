JDS strategises to win more seats in North Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS, getting into poll mode, is eager to increase its footprint across the state and get a majority on its own. With eight months left for the Assembly polls, the party is holding a consultative meeting in Bidar on July 29 and 30 to discuss the party’s pre-poll preparations in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Bidar and Yadgir districts. These districts together have 39 seats, where JDS once had a considerable sway, but managed to win only four seats in the previous elections.

The four MLAs, Bandeppa Kashempur, Naganna Gouda Kandakur, Raja Venkatappa Naik and Venkatrao Nadagouda, are co-hosting the meeting. “In the last elections, our candidates lost by narrow margins and a little hard work can see our party win more seats,” said party deputy leader in the House Kashempur.

Another leader said, “From the entire North Karnataka, we had six MLAs in 2018. After MC Managuli passed away, we are down to five. But we can do well with better preparations. We have five flagship schemes, called the Pancha Rathna, that we will carry to our voters. It is no secret that eight to nine of our MLAs cross over to Congress or BJP every five years.”

Kandakur said, “In many constituencies, JDS has strong support and it can be rejuvenated. In Yadgir, Nagtan, Devarhippargi and other constituencies we have solid grassroots strength and we can concentrate on them.’’

JDS state president CM Ibrahim, senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, former party president HK Kumaraswamy, party district presidents, MLAs, former MLAs and potential poll candidates will take part in the meeting.

