Praveen Nettar Murder: Resignation spree continues in Udupi BJP

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Over 50 party workers in Bailakere, Malpe, and Thenkanidiyoor areas tendered their resignation to district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak on Thursday following the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar.

In the resignation letter submitted to the district BJP president, they mentioned that they are hurt by the murder of Praveen Nettar and they fear for their lives.

‘‘This decision to resign was painful," they said adding that they have lost trust in the state government."

Thenkanidiyoor Mahashakthi Kendra president Vijayprakash Bailakere, Udupi Shakthi Kendra president Sharath Kumar, Thenkanidiyoor gram panchayat vice president Arun Jathana, Thenkanidiyoor ward committee president Sathish Poojary, Panchayat member Vikitha Suresh also resigned from their primary membership of the party. Another office-bearer, Santhosh D Suvarna also resigned.

He stated in the resignation letter that despite there being a BJP government in state and the centre, a BJP worker was murdered in Bellare. ‘‘Till our leaders change their mindset and ensure safety of party workers and take strict action against the culprits, I will not work for the party. But I will continue to work for the cause of Hindutva’’ he stated.

Sources in BJP said that the leaders have not been persuading those resigning to change their decision for now. ‘‘As this is a sensitive issue and party workers’ feelings are palpable, our leaders have not asked them to stay back’’ sources said.

In fact, a meeting of party workers that was planned at the district BJP office in Kadiyali on Thursday evening was cancelled. This meeting was called to discuss the programme that was planned to be held at RSB Bhavan, Manipal to mark the first anniversary of the Bommai government on Saturday. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje was to be the guest for Saturday’s event, but now the programme stands cancelled.

