Rahul Gandhi may visit Hubballi to join flag code protest

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Hubballi on August 2 or 3 to take part in the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha’s ongoing protest against the Union government for amending the national flag code. Recently, the Union government amended the code and allowed the manufacture of machine-made polyester tricolours. In protest against the decision, workers of Khadi Gramodyoga Sanghas and others have been protesting in Hubballi.

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha is the only Bureau of Indian Standards-recognised flag-making unit in the country. Tricolours manufactured here are hoisted across the globe.Congress leaders said Rahul will visit Davanagere to take part in Siddaramotsava, the birthday celebration of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on August 3. After the event, he is likely to visit the flag-manufacturing unit to extend his support to the protesting workers.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Veeranna Mattikatti and Umashree, freedom fighter Gundurao Desai and others visited the flag-making unit and extended their support to the protest.

Taking a dig at the Union government, former minister Umashree said, “The BJP’s flag is different and so is their idea of India. That is why they brought the amendment to the flag code and allowed polyester flags. The khadi flag has emotion, sanctity, respect and it is our pride. Mahatma Gandhi wore khadi and supported cottage industries to make this country a Ram Rajya. But those who don’t have respect for this country amended the flag code.”

Jarkiholi said there are media reports that a Union minister’s son is a partner in the Surat factory, which has been assigned to make polyester flags. “That was the reason the Union government amended the flag code. Weavers are in trouble, and the Union government should support and not discourage them. The gap between the rich and poor has been increasing and we are heading back to pre-Independence days,” he said.

95-year-old Desai of Kamalapur near Hampi said, “Amending the flag code is an offence and it is painful to know polyester flags are allowed in the country.”

