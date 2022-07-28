Home States Karnataka

Youth arrested for sexually abusing minor girl in Karnataka's Udupi

The accused invited the minor girl to come to his apartment at Hejamadi and allegedly sexually assaulted her on the terrace of the house.

By PTI

MANGALURU: A 19-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl at an apartment in Padubidri of Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Thursday.

The accused is a resident of Hejamadi Alade area and has been charged with sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused invited the minor girl to come to his apartment at Hejamadi and allegedly sexually assaulted her on the terrace of the house.

As locals suspected some foul play, they informed the police and a team reached the house and took him into custody. A case has been registered based on a complaint from the girl's father.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police further said. A minor boy, who helped the accused to commit the crime, was also taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home.

