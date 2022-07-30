BJYM leaders start work to get resigned members back

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After hordes of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and party social media wing members resigned from their posts after the murder of Praveen Nettaru, expressing anger and disillusionment against the BJP government and party leaders, the process has now begun to persuade them to get back.

BJP leaders, however, ruled out the possibility of these members shifting their loyalties to other Hindutva groups or floating their own units. Interestingly, it was only district and taluk level BJYM members who resigned, while state and national level leaders stayed put.

Now, BJYM national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and state president Dr Sandeep, who visited Praveen’s family on Friday, and social media wing state chief Vinod Krishnamurthy have swung into action to convince the workers to withdraw their resignations.

“It was part of a tool kit to create a rift within us. The young workers reacted emotionally, but they will withdraw their resignations soon. We have spoken to all of them. Even if they shift to any other pro-Hindu organisation, they cannot dissociate themselves from BJP,” Vinod said.But some workers, handling social media at the district level, remained neutral. “I have stopped putting up posts on behalf of the party and continue to be neutral,” a leader said.

Meanwhile, Karwar City and Rural BJYM office-bearers wrote an apology to state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel for their statement that they will call for a bandh when Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visit Karwar. “We made that statement emotionally following the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Action has been taken by arresting the accused and the government stood by the family of the deceased,” they clarified.

Muthalik heading to meet Praveen’s family stopped

Udupi: Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who was heading to meet the family members of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, was stopped at the Hejamady checkpost on NH 66 in Udupi district’s border on Friday.

The DK administration had banned Muthalik’s entry into Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks as per Section 144 (3) of CrPC on Thursday. When Muthalik requested the police to allow him to pass, they showed him the order copy.

Earlier in Udupi, Muthalik said, “Leaders in BJP have made property for three generations. Those resigning now are true Hindu ideologues. There should be no action-reaction method in these sensitive times. Leaders of all communities should sit together and talk for peace,” he said.

