Bommai bats for schemes to make women self-employed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that schemes must be identified for selfemployment of women in every gram panchayat for which a detailed project report (DPR) is necessary. He was speaking at the signing of an MoU between Sanjeevini - Karnataka State Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (KSRLPS) and e-commerce company Meesho on Thursday to support and empower 2,500 self-help groups in the state. “Women, who comprise half of the society, should be involved in economic activities.

The products need to be introduced at the global level through branding, marketing facilities in collaboration with online commercial entities like Meesho,” he said. Asserting that self-reliance is vital for a dignified life, he said, “Specific schemes for self-employment of women should be identified in each gram panchayat which can usher in a huge change in the lives of thousands of women, and for a life of selfrespect. The government will provide necessary assistance,” the CM said.

The MoU will work towards helping women in rural areas digitise their products and businesses to reach out to a wider audience. “Karnataka is home to several MSMEs which have the potential to grow their businesses online. We will provide the self-help groups with the tools and guidance needed,” said Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey

