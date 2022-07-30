Home States Karnataka

Bommai bats for schemes to make women self-employed

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that schemes must be identified for selfemployment of women in every gram panchayat for which a detailed project report (DPR) is necessary.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that schemes must be identified for selfemployment of women in every gram panchayat for which a detailed project report (DPR) is necessary. He was speaking at the signing of an MoU between Sanjeevini - Karnataka State Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (KSRLPS) and e-commerce company Meesho on Thursday to support and empower 2,500 self-help groups in the state. “Women, who comprise half of the society, should be involved in economic activities.

The products need to be introduced at the global level through branding, marketing facilities in collaboration with online commercial entities like Meesho,” he said. Asserting that self-reliance is vital for a dignified life, he said, “Specific schemes for self-employment of women should be identified in each gram panchayat which can usher in a huge change in the lives of thousands of women, and for a life of selfrespect. The government will provide necessary assistance,” the CM said.

The MoU will work towards helping women in rural areas digitise their products and businesses to reach out to a wider audience. “Karnataka is home to several MSMEs which have the potential to grow their businesses online. We will provide the self-help groups with the tools and guidance needed,” said Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Women Empowerment
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp