Home States Karnataka

Congressman Ramesh Kumar at it again, this time heckles scribes covering party event

Kumar lost his cool when the journalists tried to video-shoot the meeting in which his followers and supporters of former Union Minister K H Muniyappa were involved in a heated altercation.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar is in news for the wrong reasons again.

This time he allegedly heckled two journalists who were covering a Congress party workers’ meeting in Kolar on Friday.

Kumar lost his cool when the journalists tried to video-shoot the meeting in which his followers and supporters of former Union Minister K H Muniyappa were involved in a heated altercation.

Both groups were abusing and pushing each other. Many Congress leaders including KPCC vice-president Narayanaswamy and legislators K.Y.Nanje Gowda, Anil Kumar, Nazeer Ahmed and ex-MLA Kothur Manjunath were present in the meeting during the chaos.

Some party workers climbed the stage and protested.

When two journalists were recording it, Kumar allegedly heckled them on stage. The meeting, called to discuss Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s birthday plans, ended abruptly due to the fracas. As the news of the incident spread, journalists staged a protest in front of Congress Bhavan.

Kumar however had left the venue but his supporters - Malur Congress MLA KY Nanje Gowda and MLC Anil Kumar apologised to the media.

Kolar District Journalists Association president Gopinath, who led the protest, said the journalists were only doing their duty and did not deserve to be treated in this manner.

He said the incident is highly condemnable and that as a senior leader Kumar should show respect to media persons.

Poster row

The trouble started when Muniyappa’s supporters protested against his posters not put up on the route to Congress Bha van in Kolar despite banners of the other leaders being there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Ramesh Kumar
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp