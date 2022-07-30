Hubballi campus of Infosys to start ops

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Infosys is likely to start its operation from Hubballi Campus on August 1. The transfer process of its interested employees has been completed,. The IT giant had built a campus spanning 3.64 lakh sqft in 2018 near Hubballi Airport. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board had allotted 43.05 acres of land under the special economic zone category.

People in Hubballi urged the company to make use of its available campus in the city, and started #StartInfosysHubli campaign last month. They sent 10,000 letters to the CM, urging him to make the campus operational. While Infosys head office is in Bengaluru, the other centres are in Mysuru and Mangaluru. Infosys held a meeting with its staffers at its Hubballi campus on July 15, with Associate vice-president Nithyanand Yeswanth chairing it.

The firm asked employees to give a letter of consent if they were interested to work at Hubballi Development Centre (DC). “Several staffers have expressed interest to work from Hubballi DC. However, official confirmation is awaited,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Civic activist Santosh Nargund, who spearheaded the campaign, welcomed the move.

