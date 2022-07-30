Karnataka: 61 projects worth Rs 3.8k crore get nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore, which is expected to generate over 19,500 jobs. Investment proposals of many companies like Toyota Kirloskar and Micron Technology got the nod.

The projects were cleared in the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, chaired by Industry Minister Murugesh R Nirani. The committee approved 13 important large and medium sized industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore each. These projects, worth Rs 2,979.35 crore, are expected to create 16,158 jobs in the state.

As many as 42 new projects, with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and under Rs 50 crore, were also cleared. These projects, worth Rs 774.51 crore, will generate 3,352 jobs. Also, six projects with an investment of Rs 75.60 crore have been approved.

Proposals

Company Investment (cr) Jobs

Toyota Kirloskar Rs 445 1,198

Micron Technology Rs 397 797

Sitaram Ispat Rs 376.08 400

Jindal Industries Rs 340 310

Sooraj Agro Distilleries Rs 185 170

Nahars Engineering Rs 120 353

Shri Bhimashankar Sahakari

Sakkare Karkhane Rs 112.07 80

Lozen Pharma Rs 97.50 246

NSP Distillery RS 64.64 116

String Bio Rs 75 48

Rushil Decor Rs 72.76 310

