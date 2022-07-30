Karnataka: 61 projects worth Rs 3.8k crore get nod

BENGALURU: The Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore, which is expected to generate over 19,500 jobs. Investment proposals of many companies like Toyota Kirloskar and Micron Technology got the nod.
The projects were cleared in the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, chaired by Industry Minister Murugesh R Nirani. The committee approved 13 important large and medium sized industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore each. These projects, worth Rs 2,979.35 crore, are expected to create 16,158 jobs in the state.
As many as 42 new projects, with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and under Rs 50 crore, were also cleared. These projects, worth Rs 774.51 crore, will generate 3,352 jobs. Also, six projects with an investment of Rs 75.60 crore have been approved.
Proposals
Company Investment (cr) Jobs
Toyota Kirloskar Rs 445 1,198
Micron Technology Rs 397 797
Sitaram Ispat Rs 376.08 400
Jindal Industries Rs 340 310
Sooraj Agro Distilleries Rs 185 170
Nahars Engineering Rs 120 353
Shri Bhimashankar Sahakari
Sakkare Karkhane Rs 112.07 80
Lozen Pharma Rs 97.50 246
NSP Distillery RS 64.64 116
String Bio Rs 75 48
Rushil Decor Rs 72.76 310