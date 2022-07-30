Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 61 projects worth Rs 3.8k crore get nod

The Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore, which is expected to generate over 19,500 jobs.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Industries Department on Friday approved 61 industrial projects worth Rs 3,829.46 crore, which is expected to generate over 19,500 jobs. Investment proposals of many companies like Toyota Kirloskar and Micron Technology got the nod. 

The projects were cleared in the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, chaired by Industry Minister Murugesh R Nirani. The committee approved 13 important large and medium sized industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore each. These projects, worth Rs 2,979.35 crore, are expected to create 16,158 jobs in the state.

As many as 42 new projects, with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and under Rs 50 crore, were also cleared. These projects, worth Rs 774.51 crore, will generate 3,352 jobs. Also, six  projects with an investment of Rs 75.60 crore have been approved.

Proposals  
Company Investment (cr)    Jobs
Toyota Kirloskar    Rs 445    1,198
Micron Technology    Rs 397     797
Sitaram Ispat     Rs 376.08      400
Jindal Industries     Rs 340     310 
Sooraj Agro Distilleries Rs 185     170 
Nahars Engineering     Rs 120     353 
Shri Bhimashankar Sahakari 
Sakkare Karkhane     Rs 112.07    80 
Lozen Pharma     Rs 97.50     246 
NSP Distillery     RS 64.64     116 
String Bio     Rs 75     48 
Rushil Decor     Rs 72.76     310

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp