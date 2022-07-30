NIA to probe Praveen Nettaru case, vigil up on Kerala border

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to hand over BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the case has inter-state ramifications, so it would be given to the NIA. The decision was taken after Bommai met senior police officers on Friday. The Chief Minister told reporters that Praveen’s murder was an organised and planned crime, and has an inter-state dimension.

The issue was discussed with senior police officials from Kerala and information sought. “We will write to the Union Home ministry on getting complete details of the case and request for an NIA investigation,” he said. However, the Fazil murder case will be probed by state police. There has been a demand to hand over the Praveen case to NIA. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje had urged Union Home Ministry to order an NIA probe into the murder.

CCTVs to be installed along Kerala border

Stressing on security measures, Bommai said CCTV cameras would be installed at the Karnataka-Kerala border crossings, and directions have been given to set up checkposts. Temporary police camps would also be set up in sensitive areas in villages across the coastal region. Vacant posts in the police department would be filled, night patrolling intensified and an additional battalion of KSRP would be deployed in Dakshina Kannada district, he added.

On the Surathkal murder, Bommai said it has been decided to intensify investigation. “The culprits should be nabbed. Special teams should be constituted to crack the case,” he said, adding that peace meetings would be held with religious leaders at the district level.Earlier in the day, the CM had stated that the government is taking strong measures in the coastal region, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The meeting would go into issues like vigil at 55 roads connecting the Kerala border.

“The government has taken the killings seriously. While visiting Praveen’s home, I received information about the killing of one more youth. The state government has taken all three cases very seriously. For us, the life of every person is important,” he said. Bommai alleged that there is political instigation for anti-social forces.

ASHWATH: WE’LL ‘ENCOUNTER’ THE ACCUSED

Senior BJP leader and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said the state government may go to the extent of “encountering” the accused, who killed innocent party workers. “We will respond to the aspirations of the people. We will not only implement the UP model, but go five steps ahead to take stringent action,” he said.

FAZIL LAID TO REST, THOUSANDS ATTEND

Mohammed Fazil, a 23-yearyouth, who was murdered at Surathkal on Thursday, was laid to rest on Friday. The funeral was attended by thousands of people, while Fazil’s family had requested politicians to stay away. A holiday was declared for schools

CM SKIPS MEETING SLAIN MASOOD’S KIN

Muslims of DK district expressed their disappointment over CM Bommai not visiting the house of Masood, an 18-year-old youth who was murdered in Bellare recently, whereas he called on the family of murdered BJP leader Praveen Nettaru on Thursday

