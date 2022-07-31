Home States Karnataka

CET toppers are boys, Bengaluru dominates

Based on NEET scores, admissions to medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy courses will also be done.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bous have topped in all course rankings for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) this year, though more girls are considered eligible for seat allotment for different courses as they have cleared the cut-off marks. Announcing the CET results on Saturday, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the entire Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) processes will be done online due to numerous problems faced during verification and counselling.

“Our aim is to make it easy for students to submit applications from their homes. The software is being upgraded for this purpose,” Ashwath said. The minister said that verification of documents will be done online from August 5. Based on NEET scores, admissions to medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy courses will also be done.

More girls eligible in courses over boys

Over 2.1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Over 1.74 lakh candidates are eligible for B.Pharma and DPharma courses, 1.71 lakh candidates for engineering, 1.42 lakh for BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) and BVSc (Bachelor of Veterinary Science), and 1.39 lakh for BSc (Agri).

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the list of toppers, with all first rankers hailing from Bengaluru. Ashwath said: “All the toppers are boys this year. Most of the students are also from the CBSE board,” he added. 

The ranks were dominated by Bengaluru this year, with only around ten students hailing from other cities - especially Udupi, Mangaluru and Tumakuru. Girls have faired marginally better in the eligibility criteria, with more number of girls eligible in all courses over boys.Candidates can check their results on http://kea.kar.nic.in or http://karresults.nic.in.

