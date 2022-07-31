Digital libraries in Kodagu introduce Chess and board games to rural kids 

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Taking inspiration from the ongoing Chess Olympiad, the Karnataka state government has issued a notification to introduce the game of Chess to the students. Similarly, the rural kids of Kodagu are now indulging in the board game, which is being introduced across all the Digital Libraries in the district.

Every school has a library hour and they are now being put to good use following the efforts from the Kodagu Zilla Panchayat. “The state has issued a notification to introduce indoor board games in libraries.

Similarly, to coincide with the ongoing Chess Olympiad, Chess has been introduced in the digital libraries – which is being utilized by many rural kids,” explained Banwar Singh Meena, the CEO of ZP. He added that the digital libraries are being promoted as a social space and several indoor games including carrom and chess are being introduced.

The funds from the grama panchayat are being used to buy the required sports material and kids will have access to rubik cube, carrom, chess and even rural board games including ‘Chenna Mane’. “The concept is being introduced gradually across the libraries. The panchayat staff, librarian, PDO or anyone who knows the games is training the rural kids. These are all silent games and go hand in hand with the library decorum,” he added.

Many schools, especially in the rural parts, are now using the facilities of digital libraries to promote interest in reading and introduce the interest in board games. The kids who mostly spend their free time indulging in mobile phones, are now heading to libraries to play board games during the school’s library hour period and during their free time.