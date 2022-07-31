Interstate pork transport banned in Kodagu to control African Swine Fever

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Following the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) across the districts of Kerala state, precautions are in place in Kodagu to control the spread. The interstate sales and transport of pork have been temporarily banned by the Kodagu veterinary department even as the officials have stated that there is no need for panic.

A large population of domestic swine are being infected with ASF in Kerala. As a precautionary measure, the district veterinary department has issued a notification banning interstate transport of pigs.

“Kodagu usually supplies pork to neighbouring Kerala state. However, transport has been temporarily banned as a precautionary measure. The check posts of the district are appointed with staff from the department, who will keep a careful vigil to stop the spread of ASF,” confirmed Dr Suresh Bhat, DD of the district veterinary department.

The department has also cautioned the pig farmers in the district to report to the department if any pig is infected by the virus. Dr Suresh also explained that AFS will not spread from pigs to humans and there is no need for panic.

However, the department has issued guidelines to maintain hygiene in the pig farms to stop the pigs from being infected. The department has also made arrangements to send blood samples of the infected pigs – if any in the future – to laboratory tests in Bengaluru.

