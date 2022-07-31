Home States Karnataka

Muslim committee announces Rs 30 lakh compensation each to Masood, Fazil

Alok Kumar said beat, mohalla and youth committees will be formed within a month to engage with people. 

Published: 31st July 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Fazil, the vitim. The spot were the incident happened.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Muslim Central Committee, an umbrella organisation of all Muslim forums in the twin districts, on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of B Masood and Mohammed Fazil who were killed recently.

The committee, at an emergency meeting held at its president Mohammed Masood’s house in the city, expressed strong disappointment over Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not visiting the houses of the two victims. The meeting was attended by former minister UT Khader, former MLA Moiuddin and others. They decided to give the compensation from the committee through crowd funding and extend all possible legal aid to the two families.

Condemning Bommai for not visiting the families of Masood and Fazil, the community leaders skipped a peace committee meeting convened by ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra and other officials in view of the three murders in Dakshina Kannada in 10 days. Another meeting will be convened soon as Muslim representatives stayed away, the organisers said. Strangely, prominent leaders from the ruling party and Sangh Pariwar too gave the meeting a miss.

Some major suggestions given by the participants to improve the law and order situation in the district included booking cases against those who make provocative speeches, preventing local media and TV channels from publishing half-baked reports on emotive issues and banning social media in times of crisis.
Some felt that the transfer of police officials for ordering a lathicharge in Bellare and handing over of the murder case to NIA will affect the morale of the local police. Others said the deployment of police officials who do not know the local languages as they are from outside the district has affected intelligence gathering. Alok Kumar said beat, mohalla and youth committees will be formed within a month to engage with people. 

