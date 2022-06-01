Bommai on textbook row: Will act after BC Nagesh’s report

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he has sought a report from Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on the controversies surrounding revision of school textbooks. Responding to a query on the agitation to drop Karnataka Textbook Committee chairman Rohith Chakrathirtha, the CM said he was expecting a report by Wednesday, based on which he will take action.

“Nagesh has told me that he will explain in detail about all aspects in the report. He has met and spoken to Adi Chunchanagiri Swamiji about the issue. He has informed me that he will throw light on many aspects. Based on the report, I will take action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanehalli Mutt seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swami alleged that a revised text on 12th century social reformer Basavanna in Class 9 social science textbook has been misinterpreted by textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakratirtha and the modified text should be scrapped immediately.