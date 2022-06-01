STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Education minister to submit report on textbook revision controversy on June 2: Karnataka CM

Regarding some of the authors not wanting their lessons to be taught by incorporating their content in the syllabus, CM said he would consult them too.

Published: 01st June 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:20 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he would act and take a decision based on the report to be submitted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh with regard to textbook revision controversy. Speaking to reporters here, CM said that he has sought a comprehensive report with regard to the controversy that has rocked the mindspaces in the state.

As a reporter queried how long will it take for the report by the education minister to reach him in the backdrop of school already reopening, CM said it will reach him on June 2. ''There are also opinions by a set of people who are in favour of the revision done to the textbook. So a holistic decision will be taken,'' he said. Regarding some of the authors not wanting their lessons to be taught by incorporating their content in the syllabus, CM said he would consult them too.

