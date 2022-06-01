Temple under Malali mosque? Mangaluru court starts hearing plea

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A local court here on Tuesday started hearing a petition over the controversy related to the Jumma Masjid in Malali near Mangaluru.

A “temple-like structure” had emerged during the demolition of the centuries-old mosque.

Advocate Chidananda Kedilaya representing the petitioners said they have requested the court to order a survey of the disputed site through the court commissioner which is assisted by the archaeological department.

The objections will be heard on Wednesday. About a month ago, a petition was filed by one Dhananjaya and others, claiming that the structure of the masjid is similar to the temple and demanding an investigation by the archaeological and other concerned departments.

The petition said that the truth has to come out through investigation and till then status quo should be maintained.

Based on the petition, the court had granted an order of injunction against the mosque authorities and restrained anyone from dismantling or damaging the structure till the case is heard.

The mosque representatives requested to revoke the injunction by raising objections to it under the provisions of the Places of Worship Act and the Wakf Act.