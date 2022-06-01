STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Temple under Malali mosque? Mangaluru court starts hearing plea

A local court here on Tuesday started hearing a petition over the controversy related to the Jumma Masjid in Malali near Mangaluru.

Published: 01st June 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Renovation work of a mosque in Malali. ( Photo | EPS)

Renovation work of a mosque in Malali. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A local court here on Tuesday started hearing a petition over the controversy related to the Jumma Masjid in Malali near Mangaluru.

A “temple-like structure” had emerged during the demolition of the centuries-old mosque.

Advocate Chidananda Kedilaya representing the petitioners said they have requested the court to order a survey of the disputed site through the court commissioner which is assisted by the archaeological department. 

The objections will be heard on Wednesday. About a month ago, a petition was filed by one Dhananjaya and others, claiming that the structure of the masjid is similar to the temple and demanding an investigation by the archaeological and other concerned departments.

The petition said that the truth has to come out through investigation and till then status quo should be maintained. 

Based on the petition, the court had granted an order of injunction against the mosque authorities and restrained anyone from dismantling or damaging the structure till the case is heard.

The mosque representatives requested to revoke the injunction by raising objections to it under the provisions of the Places of Worship Act and the Wakf Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malali Mangaluru Jumma Masjid
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp