STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

At least 4 passengers charred to death as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire near Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Police sources told Express that the diesel tanker was damaged after the bus dashed to the bridge and suddenly the bus was caught in the fire.

Published: 03rd June 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police sources told Express that the diesel tanker was damaged after the bus dashed to the bridge and suddenly the bus was caught in the fire.

Police sources told Express that the diesel tanker was damaged after the bus dashed to the bridge and suddenly the bus was caught in the fire. (Photo | Express)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: At least 4 persons were charred to death and many people sustained injuries when a Hyderabad-bound Goa bus collided head-on with a goods vehicle and later dashed to the roadside bridge near Kamalapur town, about 35 km from Kalaburagi, on Friday morning.

Police sources told Express that the diesel tanker was damaged after the bus dashed to the bridge and suddenly the bus was caught in the fire.

In all, there were 35 people on the bus and all were from Telangana. Police sources said that a single has booked seats for 20 persons and another person booked 6 seats. As per the preliminary information, 11 people who sustained injuries were admitted to different hospitals in Kalaburagi.

As of now no bodies were lifted as there is a lot of heat in the accident spot. The death toll may increase. The police are yet to identify the bodies.

The driver of the goods vehicle sustained injuries. The driver of the bus is safe and police have taken him into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Road accident Kalaburagi Kamalapur
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp