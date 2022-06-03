At least 4 passengers charred to death as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire near Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: At least 4 persons were charred to death and many people sustained injuries when a Hyderabad-bound Goa bus collided head-on with a goods vehicle and later dashed to the roadside bridge near Kamalapur town, about 35 km from Kalaburagi, on Friday morning.

Police sources told Express that the diesel tanker was damaged after the bus dashed to the bridge and suddenly the bus was caught in the fire.



In all, there were 35 people on the bus and all were from Telangana. Police sources said that a single has booked seats for 20 persons and another person booked 6 seats. As per the preliminary information, 11 people who sustained injuries were admitted to different hospitals in Kalaburagi.



As of now no bodies were lifted as there is a lot of heat in the accident spot. The death toll may increase. The police are yet to identify the bodies.



The driver of the goods vehicle sustained injuries. The driver of the bus is safe and police have taken him into custody.