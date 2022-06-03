Karnataka: Seven persons from Secunderabad killed in a road accident near Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Seven persons hailing from Secunderabad were killed in a road accident near Kamalapur, about 40 kms away from Kalaburagi on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Gudur (37), his wife Saraladevi (35), their daughter Vihan (4), Shivakumar (35), and his wife Ravali (30) and their son Vikshit ( 9) and Anita w/o Rajeshwar Rao (40).

Sources said that 37 members, including 2 drivers and a conductor, visited Goa on May 28 and were returning to Secunderabad when the bus in which they were travelling hit a goods vehicle, smashed into a roadside bridge, plunged into a ditch and burst into flames.

Some passengers managed to jump out of the bus while many others were rescued by the local people.

Police sources said that 16 people suffered injuries, 3 seriously. The injured were admitted to the hospitals in Kalaburagi.

All the seven bodies were completely burnt and were not in a position to identify them.