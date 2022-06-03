STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Seven persons from Secunderabad killed in a road accident near Kalaburagi

Police sources said that 16 people suffered injuries, 3 seriously. The injured were admitted to the hospitals in Kalaburagi.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

At the site of the accident. (Photo | EPS)

At the site of the accident. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Seven persons hailing from Secunderabad were killed in a road accident near Kamalapur, about 40 kms away from Kalaburagi on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Arjun Gudur (37), his wife Saraladevi (35), their daughter Vihan (4), Shivakumar (35), and his wife Ravali (30)  and their son Vikshit ( 9) and Anita w/o Rajeshwar Rao (40).

Sources said that 37 members, including 2 drivers and a conductor, visited Goa on May 28 and were returning to Secunderabad when the bus in which they were travelling hit a goods vehicle, smashed into a roadside bridge, plunged into a ditch and burst into flames.

Some passengers managed to jump out of the bus while many others were rescued by the local people. 

Police sources said that 16 people suffered injuries, 3 seriously. The injured were admitted to the hospitals in Kalaburagi.

All the seven bodies were completely burnt and were not in a position to identify them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seven persons killed Road accident near Kalaburagi Secunderabad
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp