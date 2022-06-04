Dakshina Kannada: Banner banning non-Hindus flayed

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada district police issued a notice to panchayat officials after a board put up near a temple restricting autorickshaws and other vehicles driven by non-Hindus in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district came under criticism.

Residents said the board was erected near the Southadka Mahaganapathi temple on Friday. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told TNIE that no official complaint has been registered so far.

“The local police may have asked the panchayat authorities to find out if the board was erected by the temple authorities in their property and whether they have taken required permission from the local administration. The panchayat development officer (PDO) has been asked to respond and the local administration will decide on removing it and taking action,” he said. Temple authorities clarified that they did not put up the banner.

The board, which mentions the names of VHP, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagrana Vedike Kokkada, states, “Non-Hindus are misusing the Hindu devotees for love jihad in holy place of Southadka. Autorickshaws and taxis of non-Hindus are not allowed to enter.”