Include climate education in syllabus: Activists

Ishan Agarwal, from Indian Climate Action, said there was a need for a paradigm shift to create better spaces for education, and a habitat for better cultural solutions.

Published: 04th June 2022

BENGALURU: With education returning to some semblance of normalcy, torch-bearers of climate change and citizen activists have demanded that climate education be imparted to students, apart from environmental sciences. Sampreetha S Kumar, from Fridays for Future, Global International Movement for Climate Justice, Karnataka Chapter, told TNIE that the government should work on including climate education as part of the curriculum for children, especially in grades 6-10. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day long festival on Future City Bengaluru, organised by Jhatkaa.org, Sampreetha said: “A lot of our textbooks teach us air and water pollution, but not climate change as a problem, the solutions, goals and what needs to be done to combat it. Alternate sources of energy, sustainable developmental goals, important research works, Paris agreement and others should be imparted in theory and practicals.” Ishan Agarwal, from Indian Climate Action, said there was a need for a paradigm shift to create better spaces for education, and a habitat for better cultural solutions.

