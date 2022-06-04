STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays actress Chythra Hallikeri's case against husband 

Senior advocate M S Shyam Sundar, who appeared for Pothraj and his father submitted that Chythra is the estranged wife of the businessman and had filed a false complaint.

Published: 04th June 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the proceedings in the FIR filed against businessman Balaji Pothraj and his father filed by actress Chythra Hallikeri.

The actress had filed the complaint against her husband, father in law and a bank manager for allegedly forging her signature and using her bank account without her knowledge.

Senior advocate M S Shyam Sundar, who appeared for Pothraj and his father submitted that Chythra is the estranged wife of the businessman and had filed a false complaint.

The court was told that the false complaint was filed after Balaji Pothraj instituted a divorce case against his wife.

A single judge bench of the HC issued the interim order staying the proceedings.

Chythra had alleged in her complaint that her husband and father-in-law were managing an account in South India Bank in her name but without her knowledge.

Loans and other financial transactions were allegedly transacted in her name.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka HC' Chythra Hallikeri
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp