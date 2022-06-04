Open to re-revising textbooks: Bommai amid row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is open to revising content pertaining to Basavanna in social science textbook of class 9 to ensure no sentiments are hurt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a press note issued late Friday night after a meeting following Minister for Primary & Secondary Educat ion BC Nagesh submitting the report on revision of textbooks. This throws open the possibility of some textbooks getting ‘re-revised’, which could further impact the schools.

Nagesh in his report pointed out that the tenders for printing the newly revised textbooks were called on December 22, 2021 and the work order was issued on February 18, 2022 and March 5, 2022. As of Friday, 79.70 per cent of the textbooks were printed and 66.98 per cent were distributed to the schools.

But no decision was taken at the Friday evening meeting as to what happens in case a ‘re-revision’ does take place, which is sure to stop the printing and distribution of the remaining textbooks. The Education Minister’s report was asked to be submitted following much pressure from various quarters, besides several writers withdrawing their permission for parts of their works to be included as content in the revised textbooks.

Govt trying to convince writers not to withdraw their content

Sri Panditharadhya Swamiji of Sri Mutt, Sanehalli and a few other pontiffs had raised objections related to revision on aspects in the content related to Basaveshwara, the 12th-century social reformer, in the textbooks. Bommai said they are open to revise the lately revised content on Basavanna in a manner which does not hurt anybody’s sentiments.

However, there was also no decision announced after the Friday evening meeting on how the state government plans to proceed on the writers’ protest leading to them withdrawing permission for their content to be included in the Chakrathirtha committee - revised textbooks.

Minister Nagesh reportedly informed the Chief Minister that he has written a letter to litterateur Devanur Mahadeva, who is among the writers withdrawing the permission to include their content in the revised textbooks, to convince him to reverse his decision. Nagesh indicated that he is considering writing to the other writers as well. Among the other writers are G Ramakrishna, SG Siddaramaiah, Bolwar Mohhamed Kunhi, Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, Veerappa M Kambali and Sarjoo Katkar.